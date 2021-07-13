From Molly-Mae to Olivia Buckland, here are the highest-earning Love Island stars and how they made their money.

Previous Love Island competitors have made their fortunes in a variety of ways since leaving the house, including brand partnerships, sponsored Instagram posts, and nightclub appearances.

We’ve looked at the highest-earning Love Island stars and how they did it while a new series is airing.

After participants Faye and Chloe had a heated argument about Chloe and Toby’s growing romance, this year’s series is already shaping up to be a tumultuous one.

Kaz was left single as a result of their budding romance. The boys choose the girls they wanted to recouple with last night.

But who has made the most money out of the previous contestants?

Hague, Molly-Mae

According to unifresher.co.uk, a slew of Love Island stars have made money from their involvement on the reality show.

Molly-Mae Hague is now a well-known social media influencer who is said to have made about £800,000 since appearing on the show.

She’s worked with fashion label Pretty Little Thing on two occasions, apparently accounting for roughly £500,000 of the total.

Molly-Mae presently has 5.6 million Instagram followers.

McDermott, Kady

Kady McDermott was a contestant on Love Island in 2016, and she left with her partner Scott Thomas.

Despite the fact that the relationship didn’t endure, she is said to have made roughly £1.3 million since then.

Take a look at Kady’s interiors account on Instagram, @ourbungalowproject, to keep up with her – and her house renovations.

Amber Davies is a British actress.

Amber Davies has dedicated herself to her genuine passion, acting, since leaving the island.

She starred in Dolly Parton’s blockbuster musical 9 to 5, and she reportedly earns £10,000 every sponsored Instagram post.

Amber also uses social media to show off her gorgeous Jack Russel cross poodle, Oreo.

Her earnings are estimated to be around £1.6 million.

Megan Barton-Hanson is a freelance writer.

Megan Barton-Hanson is an ambassador for the tanning company Isle of Paradise, as well as a model for Ann Summers underwear.

She appeared in the reality show Celebs Go Dating and wrote a story for The Sun about it, describing Molly-Mae Hague’s partner Tommy Fury as her “cup of tea.”

Since her stint on Love Island, she is reported to have made around £2 million.

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen

The couple first featured on Love Island in 2016 and have amassed a fortune of £4.4 million since then. The summary comes to a close.