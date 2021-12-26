From Danny Miller to Charley Webb, take a look inside the homes of Emmerdale’s stars.

Emmerdale’s fictional Yorkshire Dales township is one of the most well-known sets on British television.

Until 1993, when survivors of the tragic plane crash episode altered the name to what we know today, the community was known as Beckindale.

Since the rebrand, the healthy farm has been the setting for some of television’s most dramatic events, ensuring that viewers have continued to tune in.

Emmerdale, Coronation Street, and EastEnders’ most memorable Christmas soap scenes

However, we thought we’d take a peek at how some of our favorite soap performers live while they’re not in the Yorkshire Dales.

Whether it’s Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden’s sophisticated mansion or Jeff Hordley’s serene countryside property, the actors have used their social media accounts to give fans a glimpse into their off-screen life.

We’ve come to a conclusion.