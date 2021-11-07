From Aldi, Lidl, Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, and others, find the cheapest store for your roast supper.

When it comes to digging into a Sunday roast, we all have our favorite rituals, and now the cheapest spot to acquire all your essentials has been revealed.

There’s a lot that goes into this popular weekly meal: your choice of meat or veggie option, roast potatoes, carrots, greens, Yorkshire puddings, gravy, and whatever else you can’t live without.

It all adds up, so shopping around for the greatest deals is worthwhile.

18 of the greatest locations to eat a Sunday roast in Liverpool

Consumer financial specialists CashLady.com have now examined the prices of roast dinners at each supermarket.

According to the study, Aldi is the cheapest for people who want a chicken roast supper, whereas Lidl is the cheapest for those who prefer beef.

CashLady.com evaluated pricing at nine major supermarkets for important products such as chicken, steak, roast potatoes, and carrots.

Aldi’s chicken roast dinner cost £2.07 per person, which meant you could feed a family of four for under £10.

At £2.33 per head, Lidl was the cheapest for a beef roast dinner, followed by Aldi at £2.73.

Waitrose, Marks & Spencer, and Co-op were the most costly stores for both chicken and beef roast dinners. In fact, at £4.51 per head, Co-op was more than twice as expensive as Aldi’s chicken roast dinner, while Waitrose’s beef roast dinner was the most expensive at £6.65 per head.

“It’s typically the little things that build up in the run-up to Christmas,” said Paul Wilson of CashLady.com, “which can leave Brits feeling impoverished by the time they have bought all of their gifts.”

“Making minor modifications to your weekly budget, such as choosing the cheapest roast dinner on offer, can have a major influence on your finances and make the Christmas season a little easier to handle!”

The cheapest supermarket for a roast chicken dinner

£2.07 per person at Aldi

£2.09 per person at Lidl

£2.64 per person at Tesco

£2.80 per person at Sainsbury’s

£3.01 per person at Asda

£3.65 per person at Morrisons

£3.86 per person at Waitrose

£3.93 per person at M&S

£4.51 per person at the Co-op

Where can I get the cheapest beef roast dinner?

£2.33 per person at Lidl

£2.73 at Aldi

Tesco, £4.89Sainsbury’s, £4.92Morrisons, £5.42Co-op, £5.84M&S, £3.95 “The summary has come to an end.”