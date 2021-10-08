Friends from the medical field are guided by a training center to transform new abilities into thriving enterprises.

Natasha Murray and Melanie Perrins, both medical professionals, had no idea what they were getting themselves into when they signed up for a new training course together.

The two friends had started their careers in the industry together roughly ten years ago, and they decided to go to Liverpool’s Facethetics Training academy to learn more about aesthetic injectables and explore new possibilities.

It was a chance for Natasha, 33, from Newcastle, to “balance the demands” of a medical career that focused on assisting the sick by putting her skills to good use in a way that could make others happy.

“It was just a full coin flip and something I really needed,” she explained.

Melanie, a 39-year-old Worcester woman, was also interested in the training for this reason, as well as the possibility of earning some extra cash. After describing herself as a risk averse person, she elaborated: “My husband had talked about it with me for a time, but I had never had the courage to say anything. ‘Oh, come and do it with me,’ Natasha urged.

“I pondered and pondered before concluding, “Go on then.” We were trying for a baby, so this would help pay for it. I finished the course in August and found out I was pregnant in September.” The ladies will get an initial three-day aesthetic injectable course at Facethetics Training in Aigburth in August 2020, which will provide them with the knowledge and abilities to begin administering anti-wrinkle, lip and cheek treatments, as well as dermal fillers, to their own clientele.

They looked “all over the country online” before settling on Facethetics Training, which is hosting an open evening on October 14 to showcase its courses, and Melanie said: “We chose Facethetics, which turned out to be the best decision we could have made because they are highly regulated, eager to assist you, and provide excellent training.

“Only high-quality items are utilized, the trainers’ knowledge is superb due to their extensive experience, and all of the girls who work there are extremely knowledgeable. There was no such thing as a silly question, and everyone made us feel at ease.

