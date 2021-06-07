‘Friends’ co-creator admits he was taken aback by one of Ross’ most well-known scenes, saying, ‘Wow, this is an Iconic Moment.’

Friends: The Reunion is now available on HBO Max. Courteney Cox (Monica), Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), David Schwimmer (Ross), Matthew Perry (Chandler), and Matt LeBlanc (Joey) recently gathered with the show’s six actors to reminisce about the popular comedy.

There were countless noteworthy episodes and iconic events throughout the span of ten seasons. The co-creator of the comedy was stunned by one of Ross’ most memorable scenes.

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, actors of ‘Friends,’ share their actual feelings.

It was unsurprising that Ross annexed the show during the reunion special.