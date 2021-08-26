Friends And Fans Remember ‘Babygirl’ 20 Years After Her Death. Aaliyah’s Death Anniversary: Friends And Fans Remember ‘Babygirl’ 20 Years After Her Death.

Aaliyah’s friends and followers have not forgotten her despite her early age. They flooded social media with lovely messages on Wednesday to mark the 20th anniversary of “Babygirl’s” death.

“Babygirl Your impact has lasted all these years, and your influence can be seen everywhere! Many people are still enthralled by your voice and flair! Missy Elliott posted on Twitter on Wednesday, “It’s great to witness a new generation become lovers of your art and love your heart.” “We love you __, and may your spirit continue to live on forever.”

While working with record producer/rapper Timbaland on the late artist’s second album, “One in a Million,” released in 1996, the “Get Your Freak On” rapper became friends with Aaliyah.

Aaliyah’s devoted admirers also had some nice things to say about her.

Aaliyah died in a plane crash in the Bahamas on August 25, 2001, when she was 22 years old. When the overcrowded plane crashed, killing all nine passengers on board, she had just finished filming the music video for her single, “Rock the Boat.”

Fans rejoiced on Aug. 20 when Aaliyah’s music was added to Spotify, two decades after the plane disaster.

Kathy Iandoli, author of the new book “Baby Girl: Better Known As Aaliyah,” told CNN, “She was a mystery when she was here and she is a mystery today.”

“She’s even more of a mystery, and people love a good mystery.”

Aaliyah’s estate, which is managed by Aaliyah LLC on behalf of Aaliyah’s mother, Diane, brother, Rashad, and former manager and uncle, Barry Hankerson, sent out a special greeting to fans on Wednesday.

“It is with heavy hearts that we celebrate this 20th anniversary day of memory with all of you. “We want to pay tribute to Babygirl’s magnificent life and legacy,” the note stated.

“As a gesture of our gratitude for your support over the years, we’re excited to share a special project we’ve been working on. We believe it perfectly captures Aaliyah’s attitude, passion for life, and artistry. To see what we’ve been up to, please visit Aaliyah’s Official YouTube account (link in our IG Stories). We’re only getting started, so we’re hoping you’ll get behind us on this one. “Team Aaliyah, with Aaliyah and her mates in our hearts,” it said.

Aaliyah’s YouTube account featured clips from the late singer’s 2001 interview, which was taped for MTV’s famous documentary series. Brief News from Washington Newsday.