Friday’s entire line-up, tickets, and everything you need to know about Sound City Liverpool 2021.

Today is the first day of Sound City Liverpool, which will take place in locations throughout the Baltic Triangle as well as the British Music Experience museum.

Over the course of the three-day festival, a variety of singers and bands will take the stage, including Beabadoobee, Red Rum Club, and Rejjie Snow.

Due to the pandemic, the festival was canceled in 2020, therefore this year’s is sure to be a blast to make up for it.

Line-up, tickets, and location for Sound City Liverpool 2021

Beabadoobee, The Snuts, Not3s, Baby Queen, Gracey, Nauos, Deco, Molly Payton, Spinn, Morrell, Bandit, John, Moa Moa, Joeys, Tom Rogan, Jaws The Shark, The Letrasets, Frankie Beetlestone, Bull, The Vegan Leather, Callum Easter, Zoe Graham, and Alex Amor are among the artists who have appeared on the show.

Tickets are currently on sale for £32.45 each day or £65.45 for the weekend. There are also special bundles available, such as a ticket and a t-shirt, a ticket and a poster, or a VIP ticket.

The Bombed Out Church is where wristbands can be picked up. Grand Central Hall, Arts Club, Leaf, Jimmys, EBGBS, Jacaranda, The Kazimier Stockroom, and The Shipping Forecast are among the live music venues in the city.

The Sound City+ conference is held at British Music Experience, which is located on the waterfront in the Cunard Building.

Sound City is an event for anyone aged 14 and over, and anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Under the age of 18, proof of identification is required, and a separate wristband will be supplied. Some late-night activities and places are only open to people aged 18 and up.

A negative Rapid Lateral Flow Test, proof of full vaccination (both doses), or confirmation of natural immunity based on a positive PCR Test will be required to prove your COVID-19 status.

A negative test can also be transmitted as a text message. To register your result, go to the government’s website. When registering your result, provide your accommodation/place of living as the postcode.

The NHS COVID Pass is required as proof of complete immunization.