Friday the 13th: Trivia, Facts, Myths, And Superstitions

In the Gregorian calendar, Friday the 13th is considered the unluckiest day. The first and final Friday the 13th of 2021 has arrived. The day may arrive more than once in some years.

Both the number 13 and Friday have been associated with misery and bad luck since ancient times.

Friday the 13th was first mentioned in English prose in Henry Sutherland Edwards’ 1869 biography of Gioachino Rossini. “Rossini was surrounded to the last by admiring and devoted friends; Why Friday the 13th Is Unlucky,” Edwards says.

Here are some entertaining facts and trivia about Friday the 13th to commemorate this unfortunate, or perhaps auspicious, day.

Friday the 13th Myths & Superstitions: