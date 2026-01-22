French Critics Name Top Films of the 21st Century, David Lynch Dominates

French film critics have spoken, delivering a list of the greatest films of the 21st century that challenges global cinematic rankings. This latest poll, conducted by Tsounami, a French outlet, has put David Lynch’s “Mulholland Drive” at the top, while his iconic series “Twin Peaks: The Return” also made a bold statement by securing second place. This takes a daring stand, classifying the 18-hour series as one continuous film—an interpretation that adds a distinctly French flavor to the rankings.

Over 121 industry professionals, including critics, directors, and producers, contributed to the poll, producing a collection of unique choices. The surprise picks not only reflect the influence of French taste but also show a deviation from typical U.S. polls. Lynch’s works dominated, with “Mulholland Drive” receiving 32 mentions, cementing its place as a French favorite.

Other Standouts and Surprises

Among the most unexpected results was Gus Van Sant’s “Elephant,” which took the sixth spot despite its controversial portrayal of high school violence. Additionally, James Gray’s “Two Lovers,” often underappreciated in the U.S., was celebrated by French critics, ranking in the top 10. Kelly Reichardt, who has garnered considerable attention in France, also had strong showings, with “Certain Women” coming in at number 11, while “Old Joy” and “First Cow” landed in the top 40.

The list also highlighted the absence of several high-ranking titles from The New York Times’ own best-of list, such as “Moonlight,” “Get Out,” and “The Social Network.” Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite,” which topped the American rankings, placed much lower at 20th. Meanwhile, Wong Kar-wai’s “In the Mood for Love,” a frequent contender in other global lists, was notably absent from the top 20 in France, signaling regional preferences.

The list is further notable for including six French films among the top 20, reinforcing the country’s commitment to local cinema. As the French critics’ poll continues to stir debate, the results reveal how deeply national identity shapes the way films are appreciated and ranked on the global stage.

While the full top 50 has yet to be published, the current results offer a striking contrast to those of other major film markets, with a greater emphasis on European, art-house, and avant-garde films.