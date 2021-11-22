Freida Pinto, star of ‘Slumdog Millionaire,’ Welcomes Her First Child: ‘You Are One Lucky Boy.’

Freida Pinto and her husband Cory Tran have welcomed a healthy baby boy named Rumi-Ray into their family.

The 37-year-old actress, who married her photographer husband in secret during the COVID-19 lockdown last year, announced the news on her Instagram page on Sunday.

Pinto wrote a birthday message for her husband while also announcing the birth of their first kid. Photos of the newborn with his parents accompanied the post. The baby’s identity, however, was not revealed in the photos. In the first, he was not facing the camera, while in the second, his face was obscured by an angel emoji.

“Congratulations, Dada Cory!” Pinto penned the text. “I honor you as my husband, friend, and life partner. It makes me so emotional and joyful to witness you grow into not just a Dad, but a Super-Dad. It also provides a break for this sleep-deprived Mama, which you have no idea how much I appreciate!” The actress also expressed her gratitude for Tran’s presence in her life.

She went on to say, “I’m grateful and enamored with the way we live our lives together. I adore you a lot. Rumi-Ray, you are a very fortunate young man!” On his Instagram page, Tran posted the same photos and described his son as “the nicest birthday gift you could ever ask for.” He said, “Best birthday gift you could possibly ask for.” “Thank you for our adorable son. Every day, I’m more and more impressed with you. It was certainly a marvel to witness you give birth to Rumi-Ray; you are such a fighter.” Lily Collins, Sophia Bush, Jamie Chung, Natasha Bedingfield, and Sam Claflin were among the celebrities who expressed their delight at the news.

Meanwhile, Sam Claflin expressed his thoughts, saying, “@coryt, happy birthday! This might be my all-time favorite thing.” Pinto announced her one-year marriage to Tran in an Instagram post in October.

She admitted, “Yes, yes, it’s true.”

“I married this handsome man of my dreams a year ago. No, we weren’t trying to keep it a secret. We were simply enjoying life and delighted in informing anyone who inquired.” The message was accompanied by a slideshow of images taken during their low-key wedding.