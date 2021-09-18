Freebies and Restaurant Burger Deals, Specials for National Cheeseburger Day 2021.

One of the most delectable days of the year has arrived: National Cheeseburger Day. This Saturday, foodies all over the country will be chowing down on delicious cheeseburgers.

Fortunately, anyone on a budget may enjoy this day because some eateries are providing discounts and freebies to commemorate the food-themed holiday.

Take a look at some of the restaurants that are offering National Cheeseburger Day specials below:

McDonald’s

McDonald’s is providing a 50-cent double cheeseburger to app users in honor of National Cheeseburger Day.

Wendy’s

Throughout the week, use Wendy’s mobile app to get a premium cheeseburger BOGO special in honor of National Cheeseburger Day.

Red Robin is a restaurant chain in the United States

Throughout the week, Red Robin will be offering a delectable deal to consumers in honor of the food holiday. From September 13 through September 19, royalty members can receive a BOGO 50% off cheeseburger special. On the second cheeseburger, the discount will be applied. Customers can use the offer once each day for the duration of the week.

Friendly’s

On Saturday, customers who buy any cheeseburger will receive a free medium sundae with their purchase. You must, however, be a Sweet Rewards member to take advantage of this offer. The offer will be added to your rewards account the same day and may be used immediately.

STK Steakhouse is a steakhouse in New York City.

Customers who order takeout or delivery from the restaurant will receive a discount on one of the restaurant’s most popular dishes. The Wagyu Burger and Fries from STK costs $7.99 in most locations and $9.99 in New York City eateries.

Smashburger

Customers may get a $5 Double Classic Burger at the eatery to commemorate National Cheeseburger Day.