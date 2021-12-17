‘Free Guy,’ ‘Eternals,’ And More: Disney+ Announces Its 2022 Streaming Schedule.

Disney+ has released a list of movies and shows that will be available on the streaming platform in 2022, offering new subscribers more reasons to subscribe and existing subscribers more reasons to keep their memberships.

On Thursday, the streaming giant released a one-minute video on Twitter that showcased all of the movies coming to Disney+. The video begins with “The Book of Boba Fett,” a film based on “Star Wars,” which will be released on December 29.

Here’s a complete list of what’s coming in 2022:

“Limitless,” starring Chris Hemsworth, is a six-episode limited television series. The actor will explore the full capability of his body’s strength in various circumstances throughout the series.

“The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild,” an animated adventure film, will be available to stream on January 28. “Moon Knight,” a Marvel miniseries developed by Jeremy Slater, will also debut in early 2022.

“Eternals,” Marvel’s other action-adventure film, was released in theaters on Nov. 5 and will be available on Disney+ on Jan. 12.

“Free Guy,” a widely awaited film starring Ryan Reynolds that was released in August, will be available on the platform starting February 23. Season 2 of “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” will also be available on Disney+.

In the summer of 2022, Disney+ will broadcast several Marvel miniseries, including “I Am Groot,” “Ms. Marvel,” and “She Hulk,” as well as the Disney+ original musical comedy film “Sneakerella.”

In March, “Cheaper by the Dozen” will be available for streaming.

Next year, “Hocus Pocus 2,” “Better Nate Than Never,” and “Disenchanted” will all be accessible on Netflix. The three witches have visited the modern world in “Hocus Pocus 2,” and they appear to be captivated by it, according to Disney.

Season 3 of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” will premiere next year, as will Disney-“Cars Pixar’s on the Road,” “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers,” “RISE,” and “Willow.”

“The year 2022 can’t come fast enough. What are you most thrilled to see on #DisneyPlus next year, given everything that’s in store?” In a Twitter message, Disney+ said.

Fans expressed their delight in the comments section.

While some fans commended the streaming service for distributing Marvel and Star Wars episodes, others suggested that they produce more original content.