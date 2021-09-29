Freddie Highmore, star of ‘The Good Doctor,’ confirms his marriage to a ‘Wonderful Woman.’

In his most recent interview, Freddie Highmore verified rumors that he is already married.

During a guest appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday, the 29-year-old star of “The Good Doctor” revealed that he had secretly married. This put an end to the suspicions that had been circulating since he was seen wearing what appeared to be a wedding band in previous public appearances.

“I did get married,” says the narrator. People quoted him as stating during the show, “It’s funny – people have been asking me if I’m married ever since I’ve been wearing this ring, so I decided I should explain it.”

During the interview, Highmore appeared to throw some shade at Hollywood icon Tom Cruise when he mentioned what the latter did during his controversial appearance on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in 2005. According to Us Weekly, Cruise leapt on the couch at the time while showing his love for his then-girlfriend Katie Holmes.

“I’m not going to jump up and down on the couch on the talk program to display my delight. The alum of “Bates Motel” admitted, “I know you do that in America.”

“But I’m as happy as a Brit can be, and I’m married to a very great woman now,” he concluded. So, absolutely, I’m overjoyed.”

Highmore chose to remain anonymous about his wife’s identity, but he did disclose that she is British. The former child star also said why he is hesitant to refer to his wife as “my wife” because it “sounds extremely possessive” to him.

“We don’t utilize it yet,” he explained, “but we just point to the rings and say, ‘Here, look, form your own conclusions.’”

When Kimmel inquired if his wife may refer to him as “my husband,” Highmore instantly replied, “That sounds a little bit better.” It’s basically a case of’my wife.’”

During the fifth season of the ABC medical drama, his character, Dr. Shaun Murphy, is slated to experience significant changes. According to Digital Spy, one of them has to do with the fact that he is now engaged to Lea.

Season 5 of “The Good Doctor” premiered on September 27. The show airs on ABC on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.