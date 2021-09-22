Freda from Coronation Street made a terrible mistake and left a voicemail.

Todd’s gaffe with Freda astounded Coronation Street watchers.

Freda informed Ken and Rita earlier this month that Norris had collapsed and was in the hospital with a possible stroke.

However, when they got at the hospital in the following episode, they were shocked to learn that Norris had died 30 minutes before.

As Charity heals in hospital, fans notice an important error on Emmerdale.

Freda has been planning Norris’ burial with the help of the local undertaker George since his death.

When Freda informed George on today’s episode that she wanted to see Norris at a Chapel of Rest, she was disappointed to learn that she wouldn’t be able to do so.

Todd had called Freda to say they were sealing the casket earlier than planned, George recounted.

Todd left a voicemail for Freda when she didn’t answer the phone, despite the fact that she is deaf.

Freda was justified to scream at George, claiming that this was all his and Todd’s fault.

Many viewers were stunned by Todd’s rash decision, and many took to Twitter to express their displeasure.

“Imagine leaving a deaf person a voicemail about something as vital as that,” Bev wrote.

“Yeah, she can’t hear a voicemail George!” Garry said.

“Todd left Freda a voicemail,” Owen tweeted, along with an unhappy look emoji.

“A voicemail for someone who is deaf, that’s logical,” Ryan added.