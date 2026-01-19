François Ozon’s ‘The Stranger’ Dominates Lumière Awards 2026

At the 31st Lumière Awards held in Paris on January 18, 2026, François Ozon’s adaptation of Albert Camus’ ‘The Stranger’ emerged as the night’s biggest winner, taking home the prestigious best film award. This adaptation, set in 1930s Algeria, delves into the life of a Frenchman who commits a murder after a chance encounter with a stranger. The film’s success continued with Benjamin Voisin receiving the best actor award for his portrayal of the lead role. Voisin, who previously garnered attention for his performance in Ozon’s ‘Summer of 85’ (2021), also solidified his reputation as a rising star.

Ozon’s film was released in France in October 2025 by Gaumont, where it achieved 760,000 admissions. It premiered at the Venice Film Festival, further cementing its critical acclaim. Notably, this marks Ozon’s first Lumière win in the best film category after being nominated twice before for ‘By the Grace of God’ (2020) and ‘Summer of 85’ (2021).

Other Key Award Winners

Richard Linklater took home the award for best director for his film ‘Nouvelle Vague’, which explores the production of Jean-Luc Godard’s iconic 1960 film ‘Breathless.’ Guillaume Marbeck earned the best promising actor award for his portrayal of Godard in the film. Additionally, Léa Drucker claimed the best actress award for her compelling performance as a police investigator in the politically charged thriller ‘Case 137’ by Dominik Moll.

The most promising actress award was given to Nadia Melliti for her breakout role in Hafsia Herzi’s ‘The Little Sister,’ a performance that also won her best actress honors at the Cannes Film Festival. Stéphane Demoustier secured the best screenplay award for ‘The Great Arch,’ his historical drama about a Danish architect tasked with constructing La Défense’s Great Arch in the 1980s.

In the animated film category, Ugo Bienvenu’s ‘Arco’, a time-traveling adventure about a boy in a rainbow suit, triumphed. The film marked a notable achievement for Bienvenu, following its premiere at Cannes. Pauline Loquès received the best first feature award for ‘Nino,’ a poignant film about a young man grappling with a terminal diagnosis and his emotional journey across Paris.

The ‘Best Score’ award went to Vincent Munier for ‘Whispers in the Woods,’ a visually stunning tribute to nature and its soundscapes, while the ‘Best International Co-Production’ award was claimed by Kleber Mendonça Filho’s ‘The Secret Agent.’ This film, produced by a multinational team from Brazil, France, Germany, and the Netherlands, had already made waves with its wins at the Golden Globe Awards.

The evening also saw the best documentary honor go to Iranian filmmaker Sepideh Farsi’s ‘Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk’, a powerful exploration of personal and political transformation.

The Lumière Awards are an important fixture in the French film calendar, with winners selected by international correspondents from 38 countries. The César Awards, France’s equivalent to the Oscars, will follow on February 27, 2026, with the spotlight once again on French cinema.