France TV Distribution Acquires Satirical Film ‘The Expert, The Rookie and The Mole’

France TV Distribution has secured the rights to Mathieu Sapin’s satirical film adaptation, The Expert, The Rookie and The Mole (Le Teckel), based on the graphic novel by Herve Bourhis. The film, which takes a comedic look at the world of pharmaceutical sales, is set to star Franck Dubosc, Daphne Patakia, Chiara Mastroianni, Zabou Breitman, and Philippe Katerine. The announcement was made at the Unifrance Rendez-Vous with French Cinema market in Paris.

Dubosc plays a high-ranking pharmaceutical sales executive who finds himself embroiled in a crisis following a scandal at a prestigious lab. His mission is to restore the lab’s tarnished reputation and uncover a mole leaking sensitive information to the media. However, he faces opposition from a young and ambitious colleague, portrayed by Patakia, who has her own hidden agenda to sabotage him.

Film’s Blend of Humor and Social Commentary

The Expert, The Rookie and The Mole offers a unique combination of broad comedy, social satire, and a road-trip dynamic. Alexandre Rene and Julia Schulte, senior executives at France TV Distribution, describe the film as a story that challenges perceptions of work, success, and social guilt. “It’s a film that resonates with questions about our relationship to professional life, and the pressures of modern success,” they noted.

The movie is produced by Nolita, a renowned Paris-based production house, with Le Pacte overseeing its release in France. Sapin, who co-wrote the screenplay with Dubosc and Bourhis, is also known for directing the 2018 film We Need Your Vote, which starred Alexandra Lamy and Finnegan Oldfield.

As the film gears up for its release, it promises to deliver an engaging and thought-provoking narrative that blends humor with critical commentary on the pharmaceutical industry and contemporary work culture.