Four million people in the United Kingdom have been warned that they risk lose £94.

Following a jump in energy prices, millions of Britons have been warned that their bills will rise by £94.

Citizens Advice has criticized Ofgem for failing to act against unfit energy suppliers for nearly a decade, leaving the market exposed to price increases, according to a new research.

When gas prices rose in 2021, the charity stated the market was in a “precarious” situation due to the energy regulator’s blunders and missed opportunities.

According to the latest numbers, price increases have caused the collapse of 26 suppliers, affecting four million clients.

The crisis has also cost the average household £94, with Ofgem being chastised for failing to act on evidence of rule-breaking and reducing enforcement efforts even as fears rose.

“Energy users are facing a multibillion-pound charge, in large part because Ofgem ignored several opportunities to regulate the market and confront rule-breaking by suppliers,” said Citizens Advice chief executive Dame Clare Moriarty.

“Recent wholesale price increases would have been difficult to deal with in any condition, but they didn’t have to lead to the demise of a third of the market’s enterprises.”

“It’s evident that reform is required – and it’s not just for the sake of preventing another crisis.”

“It will be significantly more difficult to transition to net zero if consumers lose faith in the energy market or believe they are getting a terrible bargain.” As a result, reform is critical for the future as well as for avoiding previous mistakes.” The news comes just weeks after Bulb, the energy company, was placed into special administration.

Bulb announced that it would be placed under special administration, a procedure designed to protect customers when a significant energy supplier is unable to trade.

“We’ve decided to support Bulb’s placement under special administration, which ensures it will continue to operate with no disruption of service or supply to members,” the business said.

“If you’re a Bulb customer, don’t worry; your electricity supply is safe, and your credit balances are safe.”

Simple Energy, Bulb’s parent business, will also go into administration. Bulb’s foreign businesses in France, Spain, and the United States, on the other hand, will continue to operate. “The summary has come to an end.”