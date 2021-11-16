Four items were noticed in Liverpool training, with a trio of players missing and two more working alone.

When Liverpool takes on Arsenal on Saturday, they will be looking to avenge their setback to West Ham United.

Before losing 3-2 at the London Stadium last time out, the Reds had equaled the club record of 25 games without defeat.

On Tuesday, Jurgen Klopp put his players through their paces at Kirkby in preparation for the weekend Premier League match against Arsenal.

What, on the other hand, could be gathered from the meeting?

While it was encouraging to see Jordan Henderson and James Milner return on the pitch, there will be concerns that neither was physically well enough to participate in the entire session.

Instead, the duo worked alone, with Milner sidelined for three weeks due to a hamstring injury and receiving treatment from David Rydings, a rehabilitation fitness coach.

Henderson, meanwhile, was photographed racing around the ground after being released early by England owing to a minor ailment over the weekend.

There was still time for Klopp to say a few words and give him a hug, which made the skipper very happy.

Harvey Elliott is getting closer to making his first-team comeback.

Following his return to Kirkby’s gym earlier this month, the adolescent was back on the pitch on Monday doing workouts.

The next day, he was back on the pitch, continuing his recuperation as the rest of the squad prepared for the return of Premier League action.

As he progressed, he was able to have a little chat with Klopp, just like Henderson.

Curtis Jones was seen doing bike work in the gym with Elliott on Monday.

The midfielder, on the other hand, was absent from the most recent training session as he recovers from an eye ailment that has kept him out of the last two games and is projected to keep him out until December.

Naby Keita was also absent, despite Klopp stating earlier this month that the hobbled Guinean would be “a while” before returning to play.

Roberto Firmino, who is expected to be out for at least the next two weeks due to a hamstring injury, was also absent.

During international breaks, Academy players have the opportunity to show off their skills in front of the first-team coaching staff.

And there were quite a few of them. “The summary has come to an end.”