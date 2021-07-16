Four individuals were trapped in a home fire in St Helens, and firefighters had to rescue them.

Firefighters in St Helens have rescued four people who were trapped in a house fire that started early this morning.

Crews from three engines were dispatched to the residence in Truro Close soon before 1.45 a.m., when they discovered a fire in the kitchen.

They rescued four persons from an upper rear bedroom window using a ladder. They then entered the property and extinguished the fire with a hose reel jet.

North West Ambulance Service personnel treated the four rescued inmates on the site, however none required hospital treatment.

“Crews worked fast not only to extinguish the fire but also to rescue four persons who were still inside and unable to leave on their own,” Wayne Woods, station manager of Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service, said.

“Our Fire Control Operators had calmed the family during the initial few minutes prior to our arrival.” They provided fire safety advice as well as confidence that aid was on the way.

“Once firemen arrived, they were able to rapidly find the family using information provided by Fire Control and ensure that they were safely transported to safety.”

“While firefighters and Fire Control ultimately saved this family, the presence of functioning smoke alarms in the home was critical.” This situation could have ended very differently if they hadn’t given the family early warning of the fire.

“Smoke alarms save lives, but they can’t do so if they’re broken or missing in the first place. Residents in Merseyside should take this fire as a warning and make sure they have at least one functional smoke alarm on each level of their home.

“Additional smoke alarms should be installed in rooms with electrical objects or sleeping spaces, and smoke alarms should be tested weekly.”

The fire was sparked accidently as a result of an electrical failure, according to an examination into the cause of the fire.