Four Emmy nominations for ‘Friends: The Reunion,’ with cast members celebrating on social media.

Fans of “Friends” may now rejoice again more, as the recently staged reunion special has received four Emmy nominations.

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special, and Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special were among the nominations released Tuesday.

The news was reported on Twitter by HBO Max, which released the reunion episode on May 27.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow were among the cast members who shared their joy on social media.

“The one where we are immensely grateful to the Academy for this distinction and especially thankful for @mrbenwinston and his entire crew for their remarkable achievement,” Cox captioned a behind-the-scenes reunion photo on Instagram.

Aniston also shared a series of photographs on Instagram, including a selfie with her co-stars.

“I’m still glowing with the #FriendsReunion love. She wrote, “Thank you to each and every one of you.” “Swipe right for… This is the zillionth selfie of the five of us… @ schwim’s face tells it all when two TOTALLY different worlds collide… Papa James Burrows, the legend himself, our first-season director.”

Kudrow shared a selfie with Ben Winston, the show’s producer, and Guy Harding, the show’s editor. She also posted the same group photo that Cox did.

“Congratulations on the four Emmy nominations for @mrbenwinston and #friendsreunion! She expressed her gratitude to the institution by saying, “Thank you!”

“Thank you, Academy, and best wishes to @mrbenwinston.” We’re all incredibly appreciative. It was a lot of fun. #friendsreunion,” wrote LeBlanc.

On his Instagram Story, Schwimmer recognized the nominations by sharing Cox’s message. Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the show, was the only one of the six buddies who did not share anything about the party on social media.

Many celebrities appeared in the reunion special, including BTS, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, David Beckham, and Lady Gaga. The special is available to watch on HBO Max.