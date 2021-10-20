Formerly a vibrant rock and roll venue with the ‘greatest jukebox in town,’ the former pub was gutted by fire.

People in a Merseyside borough have shared their favorite memories of a pub that was allegedly set on fire.

A fire that erupted at a once-popular St Helens pub yesterday has left many people saddened and prompted them to reflect on the pub’s rich history.

Throughout the afternoon of Tuesday, October 19, crews from six fire engines battled the incident at the Raven Lodge on Church Street, eventually extinguishing it after three hours.

The Raven Lodge is located in St Helens’ George Street Conservation Area, which is the oldest part of the town center.

The structure dates back three centuries and is one of the many sites that contributed to the zone’s designation as a Conservation Area, which exists to conserve a location’s exceptional architectural and historic interest.

It has amassed a novel’s worth of stories in that period.

First dates, first meetings, first gigs, and first meals after marriage have all taken place there.

Plans to convert the structure into houses and apartments have come and gone in previous years, but it has remained abandoned for several years.

The last time the pub was used was in 2017, when townspeople celebrated its reopening. However, the celebration was short-lived, and the pub’s doors were closed again, and have remained closed ever since.

Members of the public shared their favorite memories of the pub today, with some recounting how they met their loved ones there and others recounting how they celebrated weddings and anniversaries there.

It’s safe to suppose that many couples who have celebrated their love at the Raven Lodge will hold a particular place in their hearts.

Richard Orrick met his wife at the Raven Lodge 20 years ago, when it was a “thriving rock pub” with the “greatest jukebox in town” after its “biker bar” phase.

This was also where Geoffrey Dixon met his wife in 1972, and Donna Knowles met her “hubby” in 1981, according to Geoffrey Dixon.

According to Jacqueline Fishwick of The. “The summary has come to an end.”