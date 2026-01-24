Former ‘Traitors’ Star Shares Advice for Finalists After Intense Showdown

The tension in season four of BBC’s “The Traitors” has reached a boiling point as contestants prepare for the grand finale. As the game nears its climax, former player Freddie Fraser shared his insights and warnings with this year’s finalists, reflecting on his own intense experience as a Traitor.

With 22 contestants competing for a potential £100,000 prize, the stakes have never been higher. Over recent episodes, the atmosphere has been fraught with suspicion, as multiple banishments and betrayals have kept viewers on edge. The January 22 episode saw a significant turning point when Roxy was found murdered, further inflaming accusations toward Traitor Rachel, leading to an explosive roundtable discussion. The episode ended in a cliffhanger, with both Rachel and James facing scrutiny, leaving their fates uncertain as the competition draws to a close.

Freddie Fraser Reflects on the Pressure of Being a Traitor

As the show’s final episode approaches, previous winner Jake Brown and Freddie Fraser appeared on BBC Breakfast, discussing the season’s most dramatic moments. Freddie, who was recruited by Charlotte Berman and banished the very next day, gave a candid account of his brief but harrowing stint as a Traitor.

Freddie admitted that being a Traitor was “the most intense, worst day of my life.” Despite only playing the role for a single day, the emotional strain was immense. “You form friendships, and they’re like a second family,” he said. “Then you have to go in the next day and lie to everyone. It was crazy. The pressure only intensifies as the group shrinks, and that’s when it really gets to you.”

Freddie, reflecting on the show’s dynamics this season, remarked that it has been “a lot more competitive,” particularly with standout personalities like Fiona and Harriet. He noted the psychological aspect of the game, where “confirmation bias” leads players to perceive certain contestants as Traitors, fueling the paranoia that has kept the drama intense. His advice to the remaining Traitors, Rachel and Stephen, was to brace themselves for even more pressure in the final stages of the game.

As the finalists—Jade, Faraaz, Jack, and Stephen—await their fates, fans are left wondering whether the Traitors will prevail or if the Faithfuls will claim victory. With the final episode of the season set to air on January 23, all eyes are on the outcome. The show is available for streaming on BBC iPlayer, and viewers can expect a thrilling conclusion to what has been an unforgettable season of deception and drama.