Former tavern sells for £70,000 more than it was listed for.

As the housing market boom shows no signs of slowing down, a former bar has sold for £70,000 more than its original listed price.

Demand for homes and properties has increased in recent months, with one Liverpool-based estate firm claiming to have sold more than £80 million worth of property during seven auctions in 2021.

On December 9, Sutton Kersh Auctions presented their final auction of the year, which featured over 100 pieces.

Prior to the auction, the team sold 35 lots, totaling £8 million in property at the end of the live broadcast event.

Over 30 home investment lots, over 40 vacant residential lots, and a range of commercial land and development prospects were all available at the auction.

Lot 26, a two-bed mid-terraced property in need of modernization and redevelopment on Bellmore Street in Garston, sold for £118,00, which was £33,000 over the reference price.

Lot 76 in L20, a detached two-storey freehold building on Canal Street in Bootle with a parcel of undeveloped ground, was another attractive property.

The Clarance tavern used to be here, and it was later converted into offices for the ominously called building merchants ‘Fancy Getting Plastered.’

This property had a guide price of £110,000 and sold for £181,000, a £70,000 premium over the guide price.

Lot 53 in Wallasey, a six-bed HMO investment opportunity that is fully let and is producing over £30,000 per year, drew considerable interest from bidders around the country. It had a suggested price of £200,000 on the market and sold for £256,500.

Wallasey was dubbed the UK’s property hotspot earlier this year, with bidding wars, rising house prices due to demand, and residents stating they were approached to see if they wanted to sell up.

But just because there are major sales doesn’t mean there aren’t bargains to be had; one happy bidder got a wonderful deal on a freshly refurbished first floor two-bed flat in the L20 area, which they won with their £32,000 price.

“It’s been a year like no other for us with,” Sutton Kersh Auctions Associate Director Cathy Holt remarked.

