Former Scottish Police Station with Mysterious Cell Design Hits Market

A former police station in the town of Campbeltown, Argyll and Bute, has caught attention for its unique features and quirky design as it goes up for sale. Listed at £150,000, the property presents potential for transformation into residential accommodation, pending planning approval.

The two-storey building, complete with a rear extension, offers a mix of offices, holding cells, and communal spaces. The ground floor comprises an office, four holding cells, a kitchen, and a toilet, while the first floor includes additional office space and further cells. An expansive car park and garage, once used for police vehicle maintenance, round out the property’s offerings.

Images from Rightmove, provided by Glasgow-based TSA Property Consultants, showcase both the interior and exterior of the stone-constructed property. Among the images, the condition of the interior reveals old furniture—tables, chairs, and benches—coated in dust, with visible signs of dampness on some walls.

The Curious Case of the Painted Cell

However, it’s one cell that has sparked a wave of speculation. A photo of a compact room, once used to detain suspects, shows the interior painted in a bold mix of grey, yellow, and red, a color scheme that seems out of place for a police holding area.

This unusual paint job has become a point of intrigue for Reddit users, with some suggesting that a more subdued, calming color—like the green often used in hospitals and schools—might have been a better choice. One Redditor remarked, “Why start with painting a cell when there’s plumbing and electrics to sort out?” Another user speculated that the cell had been painted long after the building’s use as a police station, raising questions about the building’s potential future before it was ultimately listed for sale.

The Rightmove listing describes the property as a traditional stone structure with a pitched, slated roof, and a spacious parking area. Vehicular access is available via Castlehill, with pedestrian entrances around the building. Despite the unique features, the property also offers several practical aspects, such as functional office space and convenient facilities, making it an intriguing investment opportunity for developers.

Online users have already let their imaginations run wild, joking about the potential uses for the building. One suggested that living in the former police station would be preferable to traditional forms of discipline, while another envisioned demanding to be called “Guv” while strolling around the premises.