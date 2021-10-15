Former ‘RHOBH’ Co-Stars Name-Dropping Denise Richards ‘Isn’t Thrilled’: Report.

Denise Richards is irritated that her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars continue to refer to her a year after she departed the show.

According to a source close to the program, the 50-year-old Bravo veteran finds it “disgusting” that her name keeps coming up on the show, which she departed before Season 11 aired in May.

“Denise isn’t happy about her name being up during the reunion or even this season,” the source claimed. “She believes the conversation between Garcelle [Beauvais] and [Lisa] Rinna was sparked by producers to give them something dramatic to talk about.” “Do I get compensated for every time my name comes up?” Richards reportedly joked, according to the source. “She meant it when she said it. She believes that if she is going to be discussed, she should be compensated “According to the source,

The “Wild Things” star, who was a full-time cast member on the Bravo reality show during Seasons 9 and 10, has already left. However, she finds it “disgusting” that she is still being addressed “simply to prolong the tale,” according to the insider. Rinna, 58, accused Beauvais, 54, of repeatedly bringing up and supporting Richards during the drama last season in the first portion of the “RHOBH” Season 11 reunion, which aired Wednesday. The “Real” co-host went on to say that she was done talking about Richards and Rinna’s problems and that she was ready to put the drama behind her.

Beauvais, “RHOBH’s” first Black cast member, later accused Rinna of making racially inflammatory remarks about her, which the former “Days of Our Lives” star denied. Beauvais, on the other hand, stated that she no longer has faith in Rinna.

Richards debuted on “RHOBH” in Season 9, and her drama with Brandi Glanville thrust her into the spotlight in Season 10. The actress was accused of cheating on her husband, Aaron Phypers, with her by the latter, although Richards has since refuted the accusation.

Richards claimed on “The Real” in September 2020, following her departure from “RHOBH,” that her second season on the reality program was “difficult,” but that she hasn’t ruled out a series comeback in the future.

According to insiders, Richards is not “even thinking” about returning at the moment and instead wants to focus on her other “in-the-works” projects.

On Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EDT, Bravo broadcasts “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”