Former K-Pop Idol Kwon Mina has been admitted to the hospital after attempting suicide for the second time.

Kwon Mina, an actress and former member of the AOA girl group, was brought to the hospital early Thursday morning after a second attempt on her life.

According to Koreaboo, citing daily Hankook Ilbo, Kwon Mina was characterized as “bleeding severely” by an acquaintance who was the first to notice her condition.

The actress was apparently not answering her phone, prompting an associate to inquire about her whereabouts. Mina has undergone successful surgery and is no longer in danger, according to Koreaboo, but she is still unconscious.

In August of last year, the singer attempted suicide and was subsequently hospitalized.

Mina recently faced backlash on social media after admitting to a cheating scandal and apologizing for being a “sly fox,” according to Soompi.

According to Soompi, Kwon Mina wrote an apologetic letter on Instagram on July 4 that stated, “It’s true that both Mr. Yoo (a code name for her lover) and I strayed.”

The apologetic letter, as well as a photo of her and “Mr. Yoo” that she shared on June 26 when she made her romance public, has been removed from the former K-pop idol’s Instagram account. According to Soompi, “Mr. Yoo” was a live-in partner of one of Kwon Mina’s closest friends, according to a person who posted on an online community, a revelation that prompted animosity against the singer.

Mina accused her former bandmate and AOA leader, Shin Ji Min, of bullying her while she was a member of the group from 2012 to 2019.

She also accused Han Sung-Ho, the CEO of AOA’s management firm, FNC Entertainment, of turning a blind eye to the bullying occurrences.

Later, Shin Ji Min apologized to her old colleague and quit AOA, prompting Han Sung-Ho to ask Mina for forgiveness. Later that month, AOA fans issued a statement refuting Kwon Mina’s charges of bullying and siding with Ji Min, according to Soompi.

She published a photo on Instagram of a sliced wrist with the remark, “I want to go to a place where I can be happy — I am suffering so much misery here,” before being admitted to the hospital after the August 2020 suicide attempt. Even if I die, do not attend my funeral. According to the South China Morning Post, “I shall torment you after my death.”

If you’re thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free, confidential counseling. Call 1-800-273-8255 for more information. This line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.