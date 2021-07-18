Former Everton teammate Wayne Rooney is on trial against Manchester United.

As Derby County prepare to face Manchester United, Wayne Rooney has given former Everton teammate Phil Jagielka a chance to impress in pre-season.

The Championship side will face the Red Devils at Pride Park on Sunday afternoon as they begin their preparations for the 2021/22 season.

And the former Blues centre-back has been named in Derby’s starting lineup, despite the fact that he is yet to sign a new deal following his departure from Sheffield United earlier this summer.

When Rooney returned to Goodison Park in the summer of 2017, the striker lined up alongside Jagielka on multiple occasions before joining DC United for a season.

The following season, 2018/19, was also Jagielka’s final in royal blue, with the former club captain departing on the expiration of his contract before returning to Sheffield United for two years.

The 38-year-old could be set to train with Bolton Wanderers in pre-season to preserve his fitness, according to reports earlier this year.

However, manager Ian Evatt said in early July that those plans had been shelved since he didn’t want any distractions for his team.