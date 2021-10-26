Former Everton manager Walter Smith is remembered by Ally McCoist, who is near to tears.

Ally McCoist fought back tears as he paid a moving homage to Walter Smith, his former Rangers boss.

Smith, who also served as Everton manager from 1998 to 2002, died at the age of 73 after a protracted illness.

“Walter was everything to a lot of folk, myself included,” McCoist, who left Ibrox as a player when Smith’s first term ended in 1998 and replaced him as manager in 2011 following his second spell, while also working under him as a coach with both Rangers and Scotland, told talkSPORT.

“He was my boss, my coach, my second parent, and then one of my best friends,” says the narrator.

Walter Smith was more than an Everton manager; he was beautiful, dignified, and a legend.

Chairman applauds ‘great leader’ Walter Smith’s unselfish first act after leaving Everton’I was lucky to be in his presence,’ says Blues legend Walter Smith of his Everton transfer approach”The loss is just enormous.” But the good news is that he’s not in any discomfort.

“We went to see Walter recently; I chatted with him on Saturday and planned to visit him on Sunday, but he was clearly too ill.”

“We knew this dreadful illness had an inevitability to it, and we knew it would only be a matter of time.”

“However, it still does not alleviate the suffering or loss.”

“All I can think about right now is Ethel, Neil, and Steven, and those grandkids.

“All Walter would have wanted was a few more years to go watch his grandkids play football and spend a lot of time with Jessica and the rest of the family, and tragically, that’s the most painful thing for me right now.”

“I could sit here and tell you till the cows come home about how good a manager, coach, and football man Walter Smith was, but I believe it’s only fair to say, I think I can fairly say he was probably the best husband, father, friend, and everything you’d expect in a man.”

“Today is a horrible day. I can’t tell you how heartbroken, how completely heartbroken I am.”