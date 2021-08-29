Former co-stars of Chadwick Boseman pay tribute to the actor on the one-year anniversary of his death.

On the one-year anniversary of Chadwick Boseman’s death, his former co-stars Viola Davis, Lupita Nyong’o, and Michael B. Jordan paid tribute to him.

After a four-year struggle with colon cancer, the “Black Panther” star died on Aug. 28, 2020, at the age of 43. Several of Boseman’s friends and collaborators rushed to social media on Saturday to pay respect to him and his work.

Davis tweeted a shot from the set of Boseman’s final live-action role, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” For the Netflix feature, he got a posthumous Screen Actors Guild Award and his first Oscar nomination.

“You left this earth and us on this day last year. She said on Twitter and Instagram, “Man, you’re missed!!!”

Nyong’o, who portrayed Nakia alongside Boseman in “Black Panther,” shared a photo of the two laughing on Twitter and Instagram.

“I had no idea I could miss both his laughter and silence in the same way. Yes, I do. I do… The memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me a year after his death,” she wrote.

Jordan also paid respect to his “Black Panther” co-star by posting a photo of the two of them together. “Not a single day goes by, dude… I love and miss you, but I know you’re still with us,” he captioned the photo.

Josh Gad, who co-starred with Boseman in the film “Marshall,” re-shared a screenshot of one of the final texts he received from him, in which the late actor pondered on a gloomy day in Los Angeles.

“There isn’t a day that goes by that it doesn’t hurt. It’s been a year, and it still hurts. But even in the dark, he always brings us back to the light. On this earth, he was an angel, and now he is a Saint in heaven. Gad replied, “I love and miss you more than ever… forever.”

“It’s been a year since Chadwick Boseman has appeared on screen. Thank you for keeping an eye on us. Kerry Washington wrote, “We miss you King.”

“Can’t believe how fast time has gone,” Boseman’s “Avengers: Infinity War” co-star Mark Ruffalo tweeted. @chadwickboseman, I’m thinking about you today.”

Bosslogic, the graphic artist behind several Marvel films’ official posters, remarked on Twitter that hearing Boseman’s voice in Marvel’s new animated series, “What If?” “hurts” him.

Meanwhile, in a 2020 interview with Vanity Fair, Jordan talked about his anguish over Boseman’s death. Last year, he says, his friend’s death caused him to “tear the hardest.”

“Ours was a highly personal connection with a lot of fantastic moments – some that. Brief News from Washington Newsday.