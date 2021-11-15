Former ‘Bachelor’ Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke Marry: ‘We Will Have A Beautiful Marriage,’ says the couple.

Ben Higgins, a former “Bachelor” contestant, and his fiancée Jessica Clarke have married.

According to People, Higgins, 32, and Clarke, 25, married in a beautiful ceremony at The Estate in Cherokee Dock outside Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday.

“I am ecstatic,” Higgins told the publication. “There’s a lot to look forward to. And I am confident that we will have a wonderful marriage.” The bride wore an Anne Barge wedding gown, and the groom looked dashing in his tuxedo as he came down the aisle.

Higgins and Clarke penned their own vows, and the ceremony included hand-picked “Winnie the Pooh” lines.