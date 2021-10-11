Foreo Luna Play Mini, Elemis, L’Occitane, elf, Nails Inc, and more are among the brands included in the Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar 2021.

Amazon has released its Beauty Advent Calendar 2021, which is chock-full of high-end cosmetics.

Inside, buyers will find a Foreo silicone facial cleansing brush and other treats, as well as full-size versions of premium beauty mainstays.

The calendar, which sold out last year, costs £70 and includes nearly £260 in merchandise.

Elemis, Jo Malone, White Company, ASOS, and Nasty Gal have all proven successful so far this year in the beauty advent calendar market.

This year’s Amazon option, however, includes a full-size Foreo Luna Play Mini silicone facial cleansing brush, which we believe is a beauty calendar first for 2021.

Many beauty lovers swear by this product, which claims to enhance skin smoothness and blemishes in just a few days by employing T-Sonic pulsations to thoroughly cleanse deep beneath the skin’s surface.

: Inside The White Company’s opulent advent calendar for 2021

Along with the Luna Play Mini, the calendar includes full and deluxe sample sizes of products from Nails Inc, John Frieda, Elemis, L’Occitane, e.lf., Neal’s Yard, Nivea, Max Factor, 3INA, Biore, Nip+Fab, and more.

The Amazon health and beauty bestseller Beauty Advent Calendar 2021 is now available for purchase.

If you’d rather have the spoilers than the surprises (we bet you shake the presents under the tree, too), here’s the entire list of what this calendar will give throughout December:

Luna Play Mini face cleansing device by Foreo

3INA Color Pencil Eyeliner re.l.f Eyeshadow with Liquid Glitter 3INA Primer for the Eyes Nip+Fab Sheet Mask with Vitamin C Moisturizing Primer by 3INA Techniques That Work 2 in 1 Magic Mixer Sponge Creme Puff by Max Factor Matte Blush Sienna Reparative Hand Cream by CeraVe Santa Monica Beach Nails Inc This Stress Check Mood Manager Is Effective Clear and Bright Biore Lemon Yuzu and Papaya Clay Face Mask with AHA Nails, Inc. is a company that specializes in Tate Nail Polish is a brand of nail polish. Brightening Hydrogel Eye Mask by Belei Treatment Shot for Aussie SOS Repair Hair Mask Aromatic Foaming Bath from Neal’s Yard Powderful Volumizing Styling Powder by got2b Lavender and Geranium Body Wash by Faith in Nature Elizabeth Arden is a well-known cosmetics designer. Prevage Anti-Aging Serum (Daily) Blow Dry Lotion Spray by John Frieda Luxurious Volume Root Booster Shea Moisture from Maui. “The summary has come to an end.”