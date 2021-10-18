Ford makes a £230 million investment at its Halewood factory.

The factory in Halewood, Merseyside, will be “converted” to produce electric power units for future Ford all-electric passenger and commercial cars in Europe, according to the firm.

With manufacturing starting in 2024, Halewood will be Ford’s first electric car component in-house assembly factory in Europe, securing hundreds of employment.

By 2030, Ford plans to have all of its passenger vehicles and two-thirds of its commercial vehicle sales be all-electric or plug-in hybrid.

Production of power units in Halewood is set to commence in mid-2024, with a capacity of around 250,000 units per year.

The president of Ford of Europe, Stuart Rowley, said: “This is a significant step forward for Ford, as it is the company’s first in-house investment in the production of all-electric car components in Europe.

“It increases our potential to deliver 100 percent all-electric Ford passenger vehicles in Europe and two-thirds all-electric or plug-in hybrid commercial vehicle sales by 2030.

“We’d also like to express our gratitude to the UK government for its support for this significant investment at Halewood, which reaffirms Ford’s commitment to the UK and our position as a leading investor in the country’s auto industry and technological basis.”

Sharon Graham, the general secretary of the Unite union, said: “This investment is great news for Halewood’s highly talented employees, as it ensures the plant’s future.

“It is critical that the Government does not view this investment as a one-off, but rather supports similar programs to ensure that the entire UK automotive industry transitions to building electric vehicles smoothly.”

“Unite is totally determined to protecting the jobs, pay, and conditions of all our members,” said Unite national officer Des Quinn, “and is working to ensure that comparable projects are replicated throughout the UK’s world-class automotive sector.”

The leader of Knowsley Council, Councillor Graham Morgan, posted a message on social media that read: "It's a big accomplishment for Halewood, made possible only by their perseverance and hard work. They defeated competitors from all throughout Europe, demonstrating that British manufacturing remains the greatest in the world."