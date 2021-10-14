For Watford, Fabinho breaks his quiet on Alisson’s selection and the Liverpool team.

Fabinho feels neither he nor Alisson Becker will be available for Liverpool’s Premier League match against Watford on Saturday afternoon.

The Brazilian duo will face Uruguay in a World Cup qualifier on Friday evening, with kick-off slated for 1:30 a.m. BST.

In the meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp’s team face the Hornets at 12:30 p.m., and they have a difficult challenge before of them in getting the pair into the starting eleven to face Claudio Ranieri’s side.

Liverpool transfer news and updates, including the latest According to Jude Bellingham, Fabinho has given an honest appraisal of the situation, admitting that he and Alisson will not be able to participate in the game due to the short turnaround time required.

“I believe the match against Watford will be extremely difficult for us, and I doubt we will play.” He told Sky Sports, “Neither Alisson nor myself.”

“The encounter against Uruguay will take place here (in the UK) on Friday night, and the match versus Watford will take place at half past twelve on Saturday.”

“With all that’s involved, including travel, I’m not sure how much time we’ll have between games.”

Following this weekend’s match against Watford, Liverpool will face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

With this encounter in mind, the Reds’ midfielder revealed that the club is considering sending both Alisson and Fabinho straight to Spain rather than putting them through a 10-day quarantine period in England before the match.

“I don’t think we’ll be playing,” Fabinho remarked.

“We’ll have to quarantine as well, but the club is still debating whether it’s better to fly directly to Spain to play Atletico and quarantine there rather than staying in an English hotel.”

Despite the fact that Brazil was removed from the UK government’s travel blacklist on Monday, Alisson and Fabinho were involved in recent matches against Colombia and Venezuela.

Both countries remain on the red list, which means that people returning to the UK face restrictions.

Footballers who are in isolation for a 10-day period are allowed to leave once a day to train or play.