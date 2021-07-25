For this reason, a petition demanding Prince Harry’s deportation has been launched.

Hundreds of people have signed a petition demanding that Prince Harry be deported.

After standing down as a working member of the royal family, Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, and their baby Archie relocated to California last year. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have now settled into their multimillion-dollar home in Montecito’s exclusive neighborhood, where their daughter Lilibet was born in June.

However, on Friday, a Change.org petition was established calling for Prince Harry’s deportation since he “doesn’t desire a green card or [US] citizenship” and “doesn’t pay taxes in America.”

“If the Duke of Sussex and his family want to stay in America for the long haul, they have a couple of alternatives. According to a new article in the New York Times, two avenues he won’t follow are permanent residency and citizenship, both of which he is entitled for as the spouse of a U.S. citizen,” according to the summary of the petition filed by Connecticut resident Debbie Cook.

“As a royal source told the publication, ‘the Duke has not applied for dual citizenship and I don’t think he will apply for a green card at any point,’” the description said. In America, he does not pay taxes.”

As of this writing, the petition has collected over 260 signatures, putting it well on its way to reaching its target of 500 signatures.

“If you’re fed up with the wealthiest persons in our society playing the system and NOT PAYING TAXES, join the petition!” one person tweeted.

“Why should he be permitted to live in the United States while avoiding paying taxes? What is the purpose of his unique visa? What unique abilities does he bring to the table?” Kathleen Roycroft made a remark. “He barely made it through high school in the United Kingdom. Being a former royal isn’t a great talent. This is a slap in the face of educated, skilled, and hopeful immigrants who could make a constructive difference in our society. He’s just done one thing: take, take, take.”

A link to the report from the outlet mentioned in the description was not included in the petition. Despite being eligible to become a permanent resident and then a citizen of the United States immediately, The Times U.K. published a report a year ago citing an unnamed royal source as saying that Prince Harry will not pursue permanent residency and citizenship in the United States “in the foreseeable future.”

