For their son’s birthday, Louise and Jamie Redknapp share some rare images.

Louise and Jamie Redknapp jointly celebrated their eldest kid Charley’s 17th birthday by releasing some rare images of him.

Despite their divorce, Louise and Jamie remain loving parents to their kids Charley and Beau.

Louise, who also starred in Eternal, was the first to share a series of photos of herself and Charley, both now and when he was a newborn.

“To my big boy @charleyredknapp you are my absolute sunshine I’m so proud of the man you’re becoming and I adore how strong our link is, I love you so much more than words can describe,” she captioned the photo.

“I wish you a wonderful day.” Xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Jamie, a former Liverpool footballer, then tweeted some photos of him and Charley together, as well as a comment on Charley’s height.

“Happy birthday, Charley,” he said. Have a fantastic year, mate. I’m very proud of the man you’re growing into.

“Keep working hard, smiling, and please continue to make me laugh.

“And yeah, I believe you have finally surpassed me in height. Big man, I adore you. Your Father xx”

In the comments, Louise and Jamie’s celebrity friends and followers wished Charley a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to the big Redknapp,” John Bishop added.

“Happy birthday, mate,” Robbie Keane remarked.

Daisy Lowe said, “Awww, Charley, happy birthday!”

“Wow, Lou!” exclaimed Kate Thornton. What happened to the years? Greetings on your special day.”

”Happy birthday Charley I cannot believe how much he has grown,” Louise’s former bandmate Kelle Bryan said.