For their 20th wedding anniversary, Pierce Brosnan pays a sweet tribute to his wife Keely.

Pierce Brosnan and his wife, Keely Shaye Brosnan, have been married for 20 years and are still going strong.

The 68-year-old star of “Die Another Day” took to Instagram earlier this week to pay tribute to his 57-year-old wife on their 20th wedding anniversary. Brosnan uploaded two images of them together, one from their early dating days and the other from more recently.

In the caption, he said, “Happy anniversary my beloved Keely, my love increases eternally with you.”

Keely also shared a flashback photo from their wedding on Instagram to commemorate the occasion.

“You’re still the one!” @piercebrosnanofficial, happy 20th wedding anniversary! Thank you for the gift of your friendship and affection. With you in it, the world is more beautiful! “4-8-94 / 8-4-2001,” she captioned the photo.

The James Bond star and his wife received congratulations from fans and fellow celebs on their wedding anniversary.

Rita Wilson said, “Joyful happy anniversary, lovebirds.”

Milla Jovovich, star of “Resident Evil,” tweeted, “Congratulations you darling couple.”

“I adore both of you. One follower congratulated the “most beautiful pair xx,” while another remarked, “Looks like you two have a great…bond.”

In August 2001, Brosnan and Keely married in Ireland. Dylan, 24, and Paris, 20, are their two children.

The “GoldenEye” star revealed one important ingredient to their strong marriage in a 2017 interview with People. He claims that they make an effort to spend quality time together.

He told People at the time, “My wife and I took a little road trip up to Santa Barbara – we were going for a romantic weekend and to look at properties and drink fine wine.” “We didn’t listen to music; instead, we sorted out the world by listening to the sounds of each other’s voices.”

In a 2016 interview with Independent, Brosnan revealed what he admires most about his wife.

He replied, “I admire her vitality, her passion.”

“She possesses a strength that I could not live without. I get faint when Keely looks at me.”