For the Toxteth event, creativity and community join together.

In Toxteth, the first community day since the end of the lockdown brought people together.

Toxteth TV organized the event, which took place on Friday, August 13 at John Archer Hall, Windsor Street.

The hall is named after John Richard Archer, a British politician who was born in Liverpool in 1863 and became Mayor of Battersea in 1913, making him one of London’s first black mayors.

Liat Currie, the event’s organizer, said the event was a “thanks to the community,” as well as an opportunity to “showcase arts and creativity.”

“On the day, several stallholders offered a variety of services and products, including homemade vegetables, health advice, and holistic therapies like hand massage and Reiki,” said the organizer.

Farnciso Carrasco, the manager of Luma Creations, helped organize the event. Luma Creations aspires to promote and celebrate Latin American and multicultural arts and culture by collaborating with a variety of partners in the arts and culture community, commercial, and educational sectors.

Luma Creations is a company that produces festivals, events, artist-led initiatives, workshops, and art projects.

A food bank donation table backed by Mandela8 was among the stalls, as was Luma Creations, which sold handmade ceramics and jewelry.

Granby Toxteth Development Trust was handing out free plants, and catering business Happy Go Cooking was also on hand, providing a culinary service with the proceeds going to help people with learning difficulties find work.

Local councillors from the Princes Park and Granby wards were also present, offering guidance and information.

Maxine Brown’s Holistic Massage Therapy was on hand to provide hand massages, and you could try your hand at pottery-making or have a pony ride with Park Palace Ponies for the younger kids.

Kadeem, 11, who was trying his hand at pottery, said he had “not decided what to use it for” the beautiful bowl he made.

Michelle Walker’s Akoma Arts, which provides digital arts and installations, framed pictures, and blank greeting cards, had some fantastic work on exhibit.

“It was good to reconnect with the community and see faces I hadn’t seen in a while, and being part of a nice vibe,” Michelle remarked.

Luma Creations and Capoeira for All supplied music and traditional drumming, which added to the positive ambiance. “The summary has come to an end.”