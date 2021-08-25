For the similarities between “Good 4 U” and “Misery Business,” Oliva Rodrigo credits Paramore with writing.

Olivia Rodrigo has risen to stardom because to her catchy tunes and meteoric rise, but she is giving authorship credit to another artist for a song that sounded similar to theirs for the second time. Members of the band Paramore are being credited this time because her song “Good 4 U” was compared to their smash “Misery Business.”

According to Variety, Paramore’s lead singer Hayley Williams and ex-guitarist Joshua Farro will be given credit for the song on Rodrigo’s “Sour” album.

Many people noticed the similarities between the two songs when they heard them, with a YouTube mashup of the songs by Adamusic gaining a lot of attention for pointing out that the sounds were similar.

Rodrigo previously credited Taylor Swift as a co-writer on her song “Déjà vu,” which was said to be influenced by Swift’s “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back.”

Songwriting credits have grown in popularity in recent years as music-related intellectual property litigation have become more complex.

The dispute around Rodrigo’s song began when Paramore’s publisher uploaded an Instagram story with Rodrigo’s “#1 from Top 40” ranking, along with the caption “A huge shout to our writer Hayley and Williams and Joshua Farro.” Williams then re-posted it on her Facebook page.

According to Study Breaks, Rodrigo feels the moniker “Sour” “caught her sound perfectly,” while fans say it reminds them of “a release of rage, despair, and jealousy” due to “unofficial connections.”

She has previously stated that Taylor Swift and Paramore were inspirations for her music in the past, as both were known for singing about breakups and relationships.

Due to a sample of Paramore’s “Misery Business,” Hayley Williams and Josh Farro of Paramore are reported to be listed as authors of Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u.” As a result of the supposed legal settlement, they will now earn 50% of the publication revenue. pic.twitter.com/oAtgmo5mnW