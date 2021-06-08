For the second week in a row, BTS’s “Butter” has topped the Billboard Hot 100.

Billboard released the new Billboard Hot 100 rankings on May 7. BTS’s new single “Butter” has hit No. 1 on the charts for the second week in a row. The song is BTS’ second English-language single, and it was released on May 21 by Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

On June 1, Billboard revealed that “Butter” had debuted on the Hot 100. With a second week at the top of the chart, the song’s sales remained robust, and the single’s radio impressions increased.

According to Billboard, the song “received 19.1 million U.S. streams, down 41%, and sold 140,200 downloads, down 42%, in the week ending June 3.” In the week ending June 6, it received 22.4 million radio airplay audience impressions, up 24 percent.”

“Among 54 overall No. 1 arrivals, ‘Butter’ is the 23rd title to debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and record a second consecutive week on top, accounting for a 43 percent second-week success rate,” according to Billboard.

“Dynamite,” “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo, “Life Goes On,” and “Butter” are the four BTS singles that have charted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. According to Billboard, when “Butter” reached No. 1 on the chart, it “became the 1,125th No. 1 in the Hot 100’s 62-year history, and the 54th to enter on top.”

BTS’ new track “got 32.2 million U.S. streams and sold 242,800 downloads in the first week,” according to Billboard. This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.