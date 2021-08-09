For the second time, the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival has been canceled due to COVID-19.

After being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, or Jazz Fest, is still not happening this year.

Due to an increase in coronavirus cases in the New Orleans area, Jazz Fest organizers have chosen to cancel the musical event for the second year in a row, according to Deadline.

The festival’s organizers turned to Twitter to publish an official statement regarding the cancellation of the annual event, stating that they will endeavor to resume the event in 2022.

“As a result of the current exponential growth of new COVID cases in New Orleans and the region, as well as the ongoing public health emergency, we regret to announce that the 2021 edition of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell, scheduled for October 8-17, 2021, will not take place as planned,” the organizers said in a statement.

They went on to say that they are looking forward to holding the music festival next spring, assuming that the situation has improved significantly by then. The date for the next festival has been set for April 29 to May 8, 2022.

According to the New York Times, Jazz Fest is generally held in the spring, but organizers opted to postpone it to the fall this year in the hopes that vaccinations would allow the festival to take place.

They ultimately decided to cancel this year’s gathering due to a recent rise in cases caused by the delta version of the virus. The action was expected, given that the number of daily infections in Louisiana touched a new high this month.

According to the New York Times database, there have been 4,600 daily instances across the state in the last seven days. Hospitalizations were also up, with an average of 2,037 each day, while deaths were up to 30 per day.

Ticketholders will get an email this week detailing “the ticket refund and rollover process,” according to organizers. Tickets for the Oct. 13 event will be immediately refunded, according to the statement.

“In the meanwhile, we encourage everyone to follow the standards and protocols established by public health professionals so that we can all enjoy the joy of Jazz Fest together soon,” the organizers concluded.