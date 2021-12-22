For the second time, SB19 defeats BTS on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs Chart.

SB19’s “Bazinga” returns to the top of Billboard’s weekly Hot Trending Songs after sliding to No. 2 in the previous tally, pushing BTS’ “Butter” to second place in the week ending December 25. This is the second time the Filipino boyband has topped the list by defeating a well-known South Korean group.

“Bazinga” is currently the second-longest-running No. 1 song in the Hot Trending Songs chart’s brief history, trailing only “Butter,” which reigned for six weeks. “Permission to Dance,” a BTS song that previously debuted at No. 1 but never resurfaced, is the other BTS song that has remained on the chart. It falls farther down the chart this week, from No. 10 to No. 15.

Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs list, which is powered by Twitter, maintains track of music-related trends and conversations in real time. It includes events from Friday to Thursday the next week, including new music releases, awards shows, festival highlights, and other associated activities. Instead of merely documenting what people are listening to, the chart records what songs people are talking about.

On the chart dated Dec. 11, SB19 became the first act to dethrone the enormously popular septet, which recorded tweets from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2. The group, which consists of five members named Pablo, Josh, Justin, Ken, and Stell, was also the first Southeast Asian act to be nominated for the Billboard Music Awards’ Top Social Artist category in April.

This week, BE:FIRST, a Japanese boyband, jumps to No. 3 with its first single “Gifted,” followed by IVE, a newly formed South Korean girl group, at No. 4 with its debut single “Eleven.” Dimash Kudaibergen’s “Fly Away” is ranked fifth, followed by Ateez’s “The Real” at number six.

Lisa of Blackpink is at No. 7 with her solo track “Lalisa,” while KAI’s “Peaches” is at No. 8. Mew Suppasit’s “Spaceman” and Dimash Kudaibergen’s “Be With Me,” which come in at Nos. 9 and 10, respectively, round out the top ten.

Following the premiere of the official music video for “The Real” and the release of its new EP “Zero: Fever Epilogue” this month, Ateez makes its debut appearance on the Hot Trending Songs chart. Billboard’s World Albums chart presently has the EP at No. 1.