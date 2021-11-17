For the party season, you can now rent M&S items, including gowns.

As part of a new trial with a prominent hire company, M&S customers can now rent garments instead of buying them.

Hirestreet, the UK’s premier accessible fashion rental platform, now offers a Marks & Spencer clothing range available for rent.

The new M&S x Ghost collection, which went live on the site this week, is one of the collections available to rent, with pieces starting at £13 for a maximum of four days.

M&S’s commitment to driving the circular economy as part of its Plan A goal of becoming a Scope 3 net zero business by 2040 is supported by the collaboration.

M&S’s first rental edit is made up of over 40 womenswear pieces from its elegant Autograph range, with a focus on premium fabrics such as leather and silk, as well as the very latest dresses from its popular M&S X Ghost collaboration, which launches ahead of Black Friday and the busy Christmas party season.

The collection items will be available to rent on Hirestreet for for £13 for four days, with M&S retailing them for between £69 and £299.

“Clothing rental is a growing market, and working with Hirestreet through our Founders Factory joint venture gives us a huge opportunity to learn from the leading start-up in this space, operate in an agile way, and better understand what our customers want from rental services,” M&S Chief Operating Officer Katie Bickerstaffe said.

“As M&S Clothing expands, we want to be more relevant more frequently, and we know that people are becoming more interested in the circular fashion economy.”

“Through our relationship with Hirestreet, we’re bringing M&S apparel to a new audience, and our first rental edit emphasizes not only the style we have to offer, but also the value and quality of clothing that is built to last.”

Customers’ growing sustainability concerns are a crucial driver in the rental market’s growth, and over a third of consumers now consider the climate problem while purchasing garments, according to The M&S Family Matters Index Report.

