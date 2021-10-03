For the First Time Since Prince Philip’s Death, Queen Elizabeth Makes a Public Statement About Him.

For the first time since the death of her 73-year-old husband, Queen Elizabeth II has spoken publicly about Prince Philip.

The 95-year-old monarch, accompanied by her son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, attended the opening ceremony for the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament on Saturday.

The Queen spoke at the ceremony about the love she and her late husband, who died in April at the age of 99, had for Scotland.

According to People, the Queen said, “I have talked before of my great and abiding affection for this wonderful country, and of the many joyful memories Prince Philip and I have cherished of our time here.” “It is frequently stated that people form a place, and there are few locations where this is more true than Scotland, as we have witnessed recently.”

Stewart Parvin provided Queen Elizabeth II with an alpine green herringbone wool A-line coat and a gold bright floral printed dress, both of which she wore to the ceremony. The queen completed the look with a Rachel Trevor Morgan hat. She wore the Queen Mary diamond thistle brooch as an accessory.

Meanwhile, Duchess Camilla wore a Mr. Roy green coat dress with Rothesay tartan trim, a Philip Treacy green beret, and her own diamond thistle brooch.

Following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth made her first solo trip to Balmoral Castle in Scotland in July, where the couple would customarily remain from August until the fall. In August of last year, the monarch and her late husband spent their final holiday together in their house in the Scottish Highlands.

A week after his death, Prince Philip was laid to rest with a funeral at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The Queen, escorted by a lady-in-waiting, wore a mask and rode in the back of the funeral procession in a state Bentley, where she remained alone for the length of the service.

Judi James, a body language specialist, studied footage of the Queen’s motions and expressions throughout the burial.

Before entering the chapel where the service was place, the Queen looked to seek “reassurance” from her family, according to James.

“The Queen’s isolation in the church, where she sat with her head lowered so low that her face was completely hidden, offered the most memorable moments. Brief News from Washington Newsday.