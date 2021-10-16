For the First Time Since Baseball Game Photos Went Viral, Tom Cruise Has Been Spotted.

Tom Cruise was seen for the first time since images of him at a baseball game went viral, prompting speculation that he had undergone cosmetic surgery.

When he arrived in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the 59-year-old “Mission: Impossible” star appeared noticeably less puffy in new images acquired by the New York Post’s Page Six. Cruise was dressed in a black sweater and a baseball cap as he drank some water after landing.

Cruise was also caught exiting the plane wearing a mask and a blue T-shirt and pants, likely dumping his sweater.

Later, the “Top Gun” star zoomed away from the tarmac on a red motorcycle, wearing a leather jacket.

Last weekend, Cruise made news when photographs of him enjoying a baseball game with his 26-year-old son Connor — whom he shares with ex-wife Nicole Kidman — went popular on social media.

While watching Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco, the actor appeared unrecognizable.

His images prompted debate online, with some assuming that he was an imposter and others speculating that he had undergone a botched cosmetic treatment.

“@TomCruise What have you done to your lovely features? When I spotted you in the stands during the Dodgers game, I was extremely disappointed! Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please “one of the fans said on Twitter.

“What’s with the inflated chipmunk cheeks?” says the narrator. another person wrote.

Other social media users, on the other hand, defended him, claiming that his shifting appearance was most likely related to aging or even weight gain.

One Twitter user said, “You’re watching the real-life 59-year-old aging Tom, not the’reel’ life improved Tom.”

“Listen, I’m not a huge fan of Tom Cruise (at all), but I’m sick of Twitter criticizing individuals for their weight changes. It is permissible for people to gain and lose weight, and it is truly nunya!!! Stop hating overweight people! “‘Another netizen wrote,’ he said.

Page Six gathered various photographs of Cruise over the years to highlight his evolution. He has changed his hair and attire, according to the site, but there are also slight face alterations.

It wasn’t the first time Cruise’s changing appearance has made news.

When he attended the 2016 BAFTA Film Awards in London, social media commenters labeled him as “inflated,” “bloated,” and “frozen.”