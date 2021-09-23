For The First Time, Ana de Armas and Boyfriend Paul Boukadakis Have Been Seen Together [Photos].

Over the weekend, Ana de Armas was first seen with her boyfriend Paul Boukadakis at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.

On Tuesday, a Twitter user shared images of the couple. Armas, 33, and Boukadakis, 37, can be seen in the images waiting in the airport security queue.

On top of a plain white t-shirt, the “Knives Out” actress sported an enormous blazer. She wore a pink mask over her face and carried a sling bag on her shoulder. A pair of black loafers completed the actress’s ensemble.

Boukadakis, on the other hand, wore a blue jacket with black jeans and a white t-shirt. He wore a black face mask and lace-up boots to complete his ensemble. In the images, the actor from “Dangerous Worry Dolls” was seen walking after Armas, having paperwork in his hands.

The actress was photographed shedding her huge coat as she approached the guards in the other two photographs.

Armas began dating Boukadakis in June 2021, after previously dating Ben Affleck.

“Paul and Ana were introduced through friends,” a source informed PageSix. He is based in Austin, but spends time in both the state and the city of Santa Monica. He spent a lot of time with Ana before she departed the United States to film her new picture.”

Earlier this year, Affleck began dating Jennifer Lopez, while Armas moved on with Boukadakis. After dating for over a year, Affleck and Armas split up in January 2021.

In terms of employment, the actress will next be seen in the James Bond film “No Time To Die,” which is set to hit theaters on September 30. Director Cary Joji Fukunaga is in charge of the action-adventure.

Armas will also appear in the psychological thriller “Deep Water,” which will be released on January 14, 2022. Jacob Elordi, Ben Affleck, Finn Wittrock, Lil Rel Howery, and Rachel Blanchard star in the film, which is directed by Adrian Lyne.

For “The Gray Man,” directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the actress will once again share the screen alongside Chris Evans. The film is currently in the post-production stage.