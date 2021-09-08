For the filming of Silent Witness, a helicopter circles Pier Head.

As BBC cameras arrived on the waterfront to film the TV show Silent Witness, a helicopter was observed circling Pier Head.

In Liverpool, filming on the latest series of BBC’s Silent Witness resumed for a second day.

Passers-by recorded and photographed a black and white chopper taking off and landing on the Pier Head.

It comes after a genuine crime scene was spotted in the same site for filming yesterday, complete with a big blue-and-white forensics tent.

Emilia Fox, who plays forensic pathologist Dr. Nikki Alexander on the program, was spotted on set wearing a white forensics suit.

As development on the new series progressed, film teams could be seen with white boards and camera equipment.

The crime drama, presently in its 24th season, follows the emotional and professional struggles of a group of forensic pathology experts who investigate horrible murders and use their expertise to apprehend the perpetrators.

The focus on the post-mortem procedure is one of Silent Witness’s most distinguishing features. Because the pathologists spend a lot of time at the Lyell Centre’s laboratory, a lot of work and effort is put into making this component of the show as interesting and authentic as possible.

The sitcom, which is presently in its 25th season, formerly featured Amanda Burton, a former Brookside actress, as the main character. This is the first time the series has been filmed in Liverpool, according to reports.

