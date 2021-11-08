For the filming of ‘An Audience with Adele,’ Adele stuns in a sparkly black gown alongside Rich Paul.

Adele was accompanied by her boyfriend Rich Paul for the weekend filming for her upcoming TV special in the United Kingdom.

The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, and her sports agent boyfriend, 39, were pictured exiting the London Palladium on Saturday, where she was filming “An Audience with Adele,” according to People.

Adele wore a glistening black gown to the show, which she accessorized with dazzling silver jewelry and curled hair. Paul wore a dark gray velvet suit and a black turtleneck to match his girlfriend.

In September, Adele made her relationship with Paul Instagram official. The Grammy winner disclosed to Vogue last month that she and Paul started dating at the beginning of this year after meeting at a party two years ago.

Adele unwittingly made their relationship public in July when she accompanied Paul to Game 5 of the NBA Finals. “I didn’t mean to make it public. I simply wanted to attend the game “She told Vogue about it. “I adore being in his presence. It’s fantastic.” According to The Independent, Adele’s performance on Saturday was her first in the United Kingdom in four years.

The event was invitation-only, so no tickets were sold. Adele’s friends and relatives were among those who attended. The singer of “Rolling in the Deep” invited her “own personal heroes and heroines, fellow musicians, artists, actors, athletes and sportswomen, and more” to the concert.

Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Idris Elba, Samuel L. Jackson, Emma Watson, Naomi Campbell, Bryan Cranston, Josh Gad, and Catherine O’Hara were among the many celebrities who attended the event.

Fans will be able to see the concert when it airs on ITV on November 21, just two days after her fourth studio album “30,” her first in six years, is released.

“ITV viewers will get a front-row seat to ‘An Audience With Adele’ when it airs on primetime and ITV Hub later this month, after the release of the multi-award winning singer’s new album ’30,'” ITV said in a statement acquired by the Evening Standard.

ITV’s head of entertainment commissioning, Katie Rawcliffe, said Adele is one of the world’s most in-demand stars, therefore the network was ecstatic to bring the one-off night to the network. “Adele is a phenomenal musician, and this will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” she continued.

Adele’s new single “Easy on Me” was one of the songs she performed during the concert. She’ll do it. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.