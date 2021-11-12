For the film ‘The Power Of The Dog,’ Benedict Cumberbatch poisoned himself three times.

Once in a while, an actor is cast in a role that will define their career for the rest of their life, yet such roles frequently necessitate significant sacrifice. Benedict Cumberbatch had to make such a sacrifice for “The Power Of The Dog,” as he got nicotine poisoning three times while playing the lead role.

The “Doctor Strange” star admitted to Esquire Magazine that his character as Phil Burbank included the use of huge amounts of rolled-up cigarettes.

“No filters, just take after take after take… “It’s actually unpleasant when you have to smoke a lot,” Cumberbatch added. He also claimed that he had to learn how to roll them with one hand, as the original literature instructed.

Cumberbatch plays Phil Burbank, a swaggering ranch owner who torments the wife of his younger brother George, in the adaption of Thomas Savage’s Western novel set in early twentieth-century Montana.

Burbank is “a wonderful reader, a taxidermist, skilled at braiding rawhide and horsehair, a chess problem solver, a smith and metalworker, a collector of arrowheads, a banjo player, a fine writer, a builder of hay-stacking beaver-slide derricks, a lively conversationalist,” according to the novel.

During the conversation, the “Avengers: Infinity War” star also discussed the extent to which he went in order to prepare for the part. He armed himself with all of his character’s abilities. The actor claimed to have learnt ironmongery and woodworking, which involved carving a set of small wooden furniture and creating a horseshoe, which he later presented to Jane Campion, the film’s director.

Cumberbatch says he didn’t wash himself to give his portrayal more authenticity. “I wanted that stinky coating on me.” I wanted everyone in the room to know how I smelt. But it was difficult. It wasn’t only during dress rehearsals either. I was going out to dine and meet up with Jane’s friends and such. “In the place I was living, the cleaning made me feel a little uncomfortable,” the actor admitted.

To take things a step further, Cumberbatch stated that he no longer responds to his given name, stating, “If someone forgot… and called me Benedict, I wouldn’t move.”