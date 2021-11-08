For the ‘Fast And Furious’ finale, Vin Diesel wants to reconcile with Dwayne Johnson.

Vin Diesel wants to put his animosity with Dwayne Johnson behind him so they can work together on the “Fast & Furious” franchise’s final film.

On Sunday, the 54-year-old actor and producer took to Instagram to request that his former co-star, 49, return to the mega-popular action franchise. He posted a screenshot of a scene that included both him and Johnson, along with a lengthy comment for the latter.

“Dwayne, my younger brother… It’s now or never. The world is waiting for the conclusion of ‘Fast 10.’ In my house, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne, as you are aware. They and you send well wishes on every holiday… yet the time has come to say goodbye. He wrote, “Legacy awaits.”

“I told you years ago that I was going to keep my commitment to Pablo [Paul Walker],” Diesel continued. I said we’d attain and actualize the best ‘Fast’ in the finale, which would be ten! I say this out of love, but you have to show up. Do not abandon the franchise; you have a vital role to play.” The “Riddick” star continued, “Only the “Jumanji” actor can do honor to Luke Hobbs’ part in the franchise.” As a result, he hopes Johnson will return to complete the series’ final installment so that he can “fulfill [his]destiny.” In 2011’s “Fast Five,” Diesel and Johnson worked together for the first time in the franchise. However, in 2016, Johnson appeared to doubt Diesel’s professionalism in a social media post, and the two had a falling out. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson left the franchise after that and his character was last seen in 2017’s “Fate of the Furious.”

In different media interviews, the two have been swapping bars since then. The most recent instance occurred in June, when Diesel told Men’s Health that his interactions with Johnson were developed out of “tough love” because he wanted Johnson to truly portray Hobbs. In response, the former pro wrestler stated he laughed out loud when he heard about it.

Johnson did reprise his role as Hobbs in the spinoff film “Hobbs & Shaw,” which starred Jason Statham. In the main series, though, he and Diesel have not appeared together again. It’s unclear whether Johnson is willing to return. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.