For ‘The Crown,’ Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana [Photos].

As she was sighted filming season 5 of “The Crown,” Elizabeth Debicki’s first unauthorized peek appeared on Twitter. The actress replicated a renowned London charity event from 1994 in the images.

A Twitter user compared Princess Diana’s original look to that of the actress.

The user captioned the photographs, “Diana spotted arriving at Vanity Fair’s 1994 Serpentine Gallery charity dinner at Kensington Gardens, London, June 1994.” “Elizabeth Debicki is filming in the same area for the fifth season of The Crown today.” The 31-year-old actress was photographed wearing a black ensemble that was similar to that worn by the late Princess of Wales at Kensington Gardens. This costume is regarded as the “revenge dress” since Diana wore it shortly after Charles, Prince of Wales, admitted to being unfaithful in his marriage.

Christina Stambolian designed the off-the-shoulder silk gown, which she stated was originally purchased in 1991 but Diana didn’t feel like wearing it until her husband admitted to having an adulterous affair.

According to Vogue, “[the princess]chose not to play the scene like Odette, innocent in white.” “She was visibly enraged. She dressed herself as Odile and played it in black. She wore bright red nail polish for the first time, which we hadn’t seen her do previously. ‘Let’s be naughty tonight!’ she exclaimed.” Another fan posted pictures of the actress wearing the “revenge dress” and exiting a car.

Diana’s character was performed by actress Emma Corrin until season 4 of “The Crown,” which premiered on Netflix in 2016. Debicki will play Princess Diana in the final two seasons of “The Crown,” according to the official Twitter account of the show.

“Princess Diana’s spirit, words, and actions live on in so many people’s hearts. In a statement, Debicki stated, “It is a great privilege and honor to be joining this masterful series, which has had me utterly enthralled from episode one.”

The fifth season of “The Crown” will premiere in November 2022.

Aside from “The Crown,” the actress will next be seen in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” a Marvel film. She’ll also appear in the film “Farnsworth House,” which is now in pre-production.